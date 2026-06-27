​Kozhikode: The Kuttiady range office of the Kerala Forest Department has registered a case against three youths who were rescued after getting stranded in the Valook Hill forest area at Narippatta near Kuttiady in Kozhikode district on Friday night.

The case has been registered under the Kerala Forest Act for trespassing into reserved forest land without obtaining prior permission from the Forest Department.

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The three youths, all natives of Chorode in Vadakara, had entered the forest on two motorcycles and became stranded on the hilltop. Their presence came to light around 7.00 pm on Saturday when local residents noticed lights and heard voices from inside the forest. During a search, locals found two motorcycles parked near the forest area and alerted the authorities.

A joint search operation involving the Forest Department, Kerala Police and Fire and Rescue Services, assisted by local residents, was launched. A 12-member rescue team searched the area, which is known for frequent movement of wild animals, including elephants.

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The youths were finally traced around 11.00 pm and rescued safely. Following the rescue, the Forest Department initiated legal action against the trio for entering the forest without authorisation.