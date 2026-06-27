Thiruvananthapuram: Centuries-old palm-leaf manuscripts containing invaluable records of Kerala’s history, culture and traditional knowledge have allegedly gone missing from the archives of the University of Kerala and the Sanskrit University.

The manuscripts were preserved at the Manuscript Library in Thiruvananthapuram. Among the palm-leaf records reported missing from the University of Kerala’s collection were several manuscripts donated by members of old aristocratic families, who had preserved these rare documents over generations.

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Following a directive from the Vice-Chancellor, the Registrar conducted an inspection into the matter. However, the inquiry failed to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing manuscripts or shed light on the circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

The Manuscript Library currently functions with temporary staff, while the valuable collection housed there has not undergone an audit for the past 14 years.

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Meanwhile, similar allegations of missing palm-leaf manuscripts have surfaced at the Sanskrit University as well. The sudden disappearance of these rare records has also fuelled concerns that some manuscripts, which contain valuable accounts of ancient knowledge systems and historical events, may have been taken out of the country.

The Save University Campaign Committee has submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellors of both universities, seeking an immediate audit of the collections to identify the missing manuscripts and trace those that have disappeared.