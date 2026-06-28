Cheruvathur: Breaking new ground in theatre, a production that took shape in Cheruvathur is now set to cross borders and find an international audience. Actor Unniraj and theatre artiste Biju Irinavu will take their two-member play 'Kapikulam' to an Australian stage next month as part of the annual celebrations of Vipanchika Granthalayam, a Malayali expat organisation.

Unniraj, a popular television actor, was earlier associated with theatre groups such as Cheruvathur V V Smaraka Kalavedi and Kannankai Nataka Vedi. In Kapikulam, he portrays Unni Vaidyar.

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The play explores the contemporary practice of adding caste identities to names and raises questions about its wider social implications.

Presented by Koottu Theatre Group, the production has been penned by Anil Nadakkavu and directed by Sudheer Babu. T P Sunil Kumar, Subin Payyannur and Sajin Kalikkadavu form part of the backstage team.