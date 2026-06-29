Kochi: A 29-year-old woman from Assam was allegedly beaten to death by her husband following a domestic dispute at their rented house near Perumbavoor late on Sunday night. The incident occurred at Chembarathukunnu in Ponjassery and came to light on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Narseena Khatun, a native of Nagaon district in Assam. Her husband, Rabul Amin, has been taken into custody by the Perumbavoor police.

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The couple, along with their three-year-old child, had been living in a rented house in the Ponjassery area. According to the police, Amin was employed as a labourer at a nearby plywood factory.

Police said the couple had been facing frequent domestic disputes over the past few weeks. On Sunday night, an argument between them reportedly turned violent. During the altercation, Amin allegedly picked up a nearby object and struck Narseena on the head. She suffered a severe head injury and is believed to have died on the spot.

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A police team reached the house on Monday morning after receiving information about the incident. Following the inquest proceedings, the body was shifted to the mortuary of a private hospital in Perumbavoor for a post-mortem examination.

“The couple had a history of domestic disputes, which culminated in a violent altercation last night. He allegedly asked for money, and she denied, following which she assaulted her,” a police officer associated with the investigation said.

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“Preliminary findings indicate that the victim died on the spot due to a severe blunt force injury to the head. We have taken the husband into custody from the scene, and a detailed interrogation is currently underway at the station. The accused claimed he hit her with a wooden plank, but a clearer picture regarding the exact weapon used and the immediate trigger for the crime will emerge once the post-mortem report is obtained and the forensic team concludes its assessment,” the officer added.

It was the nearby residents who alerted the police. The accused was arrested from the house by the police later in the morning. He has been charged with murder and will be produced before the court.