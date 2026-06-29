Kerala has reiterated its long-standing demand for the construction of a new dam at Mullaperiyar before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources, while Tamil Nadu firmly opposed the proposal and insisted on raising the water level in the existing dam.

The issue came up for discussion at a meeting of the committee chaired by MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy. Kerala's representatives argued that the demand for a new dam is driven by safety concerns for nearly 3.5 million people living across five districts of the state.

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Speaking after the meeting, Standing Committee member MP Jebi Mather said Kerala remained firm on its demand for a new dam throughout the discussions. She clarified that the state has never opposed supplying water to Tamil Nadu and expressed hope that a solution addressing the concerns of both states would eventually be found.

Kerala was represented at the meeting by Water Resources Department Special Secretary S. Suhas.

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Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu representatives, including Standing Committee member MP Thanga Tamilselvan and senior state officials, reiterated their demand to raise the water level in the existing Mullaperiyar dam and opposed any proposal to construct a new one.

Committee to place both states' views before centre

Committee Chairman Rajiv Pratap Rudy said both Kerala and Tamil Nadu are important states and that the committee would place the concerns and views of both before the Central Government.

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He said the committee had heard submissions from both sides. "Tamil Nadu's priority is water, while Kerala's concern is safety. The Parliamentary Standing Committee is not expressing any opinion on the dispute. The safety of people and the availability of drinking water are equally important. The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti is working towards resolving the issue," he said.

Rudy also noted that the matter is currently under judicial consideration and that the committee would hear the views of officials from both states before forwarding their concerns to the Centre. He expressed hope that a solution beneficial to the people of South India would eventually emerge.