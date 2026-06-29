New Delhi: Manorama Online has won two honours at the WAN-IFRA South Asia Digital Media Awards, taking home gold in the Best Reader Revenue category and Silver in the Best Marketing Campaign category.

The awards were presented during the WAN-IFRA Digital Media Conference in New Delhi. Manorama Online lead producer Nikhil Skaria Korah and Onmanorama associate producer Haritha Sharly Benjamin received the awards on behalf of the organisation from WAN-IFRA Chief Operating Officer Thomas Jacob and South Asia Director Makhdoom Mohamed.

Onmanorama Associate Producer Haritha Sharly Benjamin receives the Silver Award in the Best Marketing Campaign category from WAN-IFRA Chief Operating Officer Thomas Jacob and WAN-IFRA South Asia Director Makhdoom Mohamed.

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Manorama Online Premium secured the Gold Award in the Reader Revenue category for its subscription model, which offers readers exclusive stories, in-depth analysis, opinion pieces by leading columnists and other premium content beyond daily news coverage.

The platform's 'Chumma MO It' brand campaign won the Silver Award in the Best Marketing Campaign category. The campaign had earlier received recognition at the International News Media Association (INMA) Awards.

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The South Asia Digital Media Awards featured entries from digital publishing companies across 12 categories. The winners were selected by an independent jury comprising media industry experts.

WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers, represents more than 4,000 news publishing companies in over 120 countries. Manorama Online has previously received several WAN-IFRA honours, including recognition for the World's Best News Website.