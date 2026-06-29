Palakkad: As Kerala gears up for Onam, Palakkad is betting on its own farms to stock festive kitchens with fresh vegetables. The district has launched an ambitious cultivation drive using hybrid seeds and high-yielding seedlings, with the twin goals of meeting local demand and generating a surplus for neighbouring districts.

The campaign, themed "Let's Create a Harvest Miracle this Onam," will see the agriculture department, in coordination with various government agencies, bring 1,723 hectares under vegetable cultivation. The initiative targets a harvest of 31,917 metric tonnes, with vegetables such as snake gourd, bitter gourd and elephant foot yam expected to be supplied to other parts of the state after meeting the district's requirements.

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The drive will extend beyond conventional farmlands to households, anganwadis, schools, colleges and hospitals. Hybrid and conventional seed kits priced at Rs 100, along with around five lakh vegetable seedlings, will be distributed across the district. As part of it, high-yielding seedlings are being raised at the Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council, Keralam (VFPCK) seed-processing unit in Alathur.

The first harvest is expected by the end of July, with the cultivation schedule designed to ensure a steady supply of vegetables through the Onam season and beyond. The produce will be sold through special Onam fairs organised by Krishi Bhavans.

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Yam to occupy the largest acreage

Elephant foot yams will account for the largest share of the cultivation drive, covering 225 hectares and yielding an estimated 458 metric tonnes. Bitter gourd will be grown on 150 hectares and is expected to produce 3,026 metric tonnes, while plantains will be cultivated across 124 hectares. Another 15 hectares have been earmarked for small onions.

The crop plan also includes snake gourd, spinach, ash gourd, pumpkin, beans, beetroot, carrot, okra, bottle gourd, cauliflower, chilli, drumstick, cucumber and curry leaves, ensuring a diverse supply of fresh, locally grown vegetables for the Onam season.