Kochi: Six fishermen were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) after their fishing boat developed severe flooding and hull damage in rough seas about 33 nautical miles off the Suratkal coast near Mangaluru on Monday evening.

According to the Coast Guard, Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet intercepted a VHF radio distress call from the Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Manju Matha at around 4 pm, reporting that the vessel was taking in water after sustaining hull damage due to rough sea conditions. The six crew members on board were reportedly in immediate danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coast Guard said ICGS Sachet, which was on patrol in the area, was immediately diverted for the search and rescue mission and reached the distressed vessel within about 90 minutes.

The rescue operation was carried out amid rough seas, strong winds, poor visibility and fading daylight, which made the operation particularly challenging. Coast Guard personnel deployed remote-operated lifebuoys designed for use in adverse sea conditions to safely reach the stranded fishermen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remote-operated lifebuoys, a specialised search-and-rescue system designed for use in rough seas, are unlike conventional lifebuoys. The battery-powered devices are remotely steered by rescue personnel, allowing them to quickly reach people in the water even in strong currents and high waves.

The Coast Guard personnel with the rescued fishermen. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Once the survivors hold on to the buoy, it can be guided back to the rescue vessel without requiring rescuers to immediately enter the water, significantly reducing risk during adverse weather conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

All six crew members were rescued safely by around 6 pm without any injuries, the Coast Guard said. Following the operation, ICGS Sachet proceeded to New Mangalore harbour to disembark the rescued fishermen, complete the necessary formalities and provide medical assistance.

The vessel, IFB Manju Matha, is an 11 m-long fibre-glass fishing boat registered at Udupi.