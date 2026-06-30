Idukki: The Crime Branch has arrested the alleged kingpin of a gang that smuggled cannabis to Gulf countries by concealing it in packets disguised as chips and using unsuspecting youths lured with promises of free overseas jobs and visas.

The arrest was made under Operation Toofan following an investigation by the Idukki Crime Branch. The accused has been identified as K P Rasheed (31) of Kavil Parambath House, Madai, Kannur.

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According to investigators, in 2018, Rasheed and his associates allegedly lured Akhil, a native of Shantanpara in Idukki, with the promise of a free visa and a job in the Gulf. After arranging his travel documents, the gang allegedly handed him a packet containing cannabis, disguised as a packet of chips, at the airport on Rasheed's instructions.

When Akhil arrived in Dubai, customs officials intercepted him at the airport and seized the contraband. Police said Rasheed had travelled on the same flight, booking a seat near Akhil while pretending to be an unrelated passenger. He allegedly fled the airport after Akhil was arrested.

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Akhil was convicted in the case and sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, he was released after serving five years following a remission and later returned to India.

The Crime Branch launched a detailed probe after receiving intelligence about the gang's modus operandi, which eventually led to Rasheed's identification. Police said he had earlier been arrested in the case but absconded after securing bail and failed to appear before the court.

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Investigators added that Rasheed is also an accused in similar narcotics smuggling cases registered in Kottayam and Malappuram districts.

Acting on the directions of Idukki Crime Branch SP P C Haridas, a team led by Detective Inspector E S Samson, along with ASI K P Baiju and Civil Police Officers Binsil Rasheed and Francis, arrested Rasheed from Kannur.

He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.