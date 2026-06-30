Thrissur: Five people were injured after a private bus lost control and crashed into a bus waiting shelter at Kayampoovam bus stop in Chelakkara on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the state highway as the bus was descending the Kayampoovam slope. According to preliminary information, the driver is said to have lost control of the vehicle due to heavy rain, causing the bus to crash into the waiting shelter.

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Three passengers travelling on the bus and two people waiting at the bus stop sustained injuries. They were initially taken to Chelakkara Taluk Hospital before being shifted to the Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Chelakkara police reached the spot and initiated legal proceedings.