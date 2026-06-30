Chalakudy: A 58-year-old man who was swept away by the strong current in the Chalakudy River while crossing the Koodapuzha check dam was rescued after a temple priest heard his cries for help and promptly alerted the Fire and Rescue Services.

The victim, identified as Girijan V, a resident of Vellachery House in Melur First Ward, lost his footing while walking across the check dam from Koodappuzha to Melur and was carried away by the swollen river.

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The incident came to light after Pradeep Sharma, priest of the Koodapuzha temple, heard his cries for help and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services.

A rescue team from the Chalakudy Fire Station, led by Assistant Station Officer R K Ramesh and Senior Fire and Rescue Officer Sanal Jyothi, rushed to the spot. Fire and Rescue Officer and scuba diver Anil Mohan, along with Fire and Rescue Officer Deepu T D, entered the river and successfully rescued Girijan.

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He was later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to fire officials, Girijan had crossed the check dam from Melur to Koodapuzha shortly before the incident. However, while attempting to return, he was swept away as the river current strengthened due to rising water levels from the monsoon rains.