The Museum Police have registered a fresh case in connection with the series of clashes between councillors at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, taking the total number of First Information Reports (FIRs) related to the recent unrest to three within a week.

The latest case was registered based on a complaint filed by UDF councillors over the tense scenes that unfolded during Monday's council meeting over the attendance register. Palayam councillor Sherly S lodged the complaint, which was supported by other UDF women councillors.

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According to the FIR, four BJP councillors have been named as accused. Mannanthala councillor Chempazhanthy Udayan has been listed as the first accused, while Kamaleswaram councillor Giri V, Poonkulam councillor Vayalakkara Ratheesh and Melamcode councillor Pappanamcode Saji are the other accused. They are booked under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The confrontation erupted after Chempazhanthy Udayan allegedly snatched the attendance register from Congress councillors. The UDF alleged that the BJP deliberately created the disruption to prevent councillors from marking their attendance, thereby protecting BJP councillor Sugathan, a KAAPA accused who is currently in jail. Under the rules, repeated absence from council meetings could lead to a councillor's disqualification.

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The FIR states that around 3 pm on Monday, the accused wrongfully restrained UDF councillors, including women councillors, as they attempted to sign the attendance register in the council hall. It further alleges that Chempazhanthy Udayan slapped Sherly, UDF councillor Anitha S and other councillors, and forcefully struck Sherly on the back of her neck, causing pain. The remaining accused are also alleged to have assaulted Sherly and other UDF councillors, causing injuries that required medical treatment. The FIR further states that the accused acted with a common intention, aiding and abetting one another during the alleged assault.

This is the third case registered by the police in connection with the recent series of clashes inside the Corporation office. Earlier, separate cases were registered following another confrontation between BJP and LDF councillors, after LDF members staged a protest outside the Mayor's office demanding Sugathan's removal. In one case, registered on the complaint of LDF councillors, Mayor V V Rajesh, Deputy Mayor Ashanath and other BJP councillors were booked. The second case, filed on the complaint of BJP councillors, named five LDF councillors as accused.

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Meanwhile, Chenkottukonam councillor Archana Manikandan has also filed a complaint against UDF councillors over the recent incident. Police said her statement is yet to be recorded as she is undergoing treatment at a hospital. "As she is undergoing treatment, we have yet to record her statement. Another case will be registered once her statement is recorded," an officer from the Museum Police said.