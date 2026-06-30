Kasaragod: Manjeshwar police arrested two men for allegedly barging into the house of a 27-year-old married woman in Manjeshwar, filming her with a male friend, threatening to circulate the video, forcing her to hand over her diamond earrings and later attempting to exploit her sexually.

The arrested men have been identified as Anwar (46) and Senohar (28) of Kunjathur village in Manjeshwar.

According to the complaint, the incident took place around 10.30 pm on June 23, when Anwar allegedly trespassed into the woman's house and recorded a video of her with her male friend. Later, he allegedly threatened to circulate the video on social media and send it to her husband unless she paid him. When the woman said she had no money, he allegedly forced her to hand over her diamond earrings. The threats and demands for money continued for a few days, the woman's complaint says.

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The woman also alleged that on June 29, Anwar threatened to return to her house unless she submitted to his sexual demands. She accused Senohar of being complicit in the alleged crimes.

The woman approached the Manjeshwar police on the night of June 29, following which a case was registered. The two men, who were arrested soon afterwards, were booked on charges including extortion, criminal intimidation, criminal trespass, house trespass, making unwelcome sexual advances, demanding sexual favours, showing pornographic material against the woman's will, stalking and recording videos that violated her privacy. The case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Kerala Police Act.