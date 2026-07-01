Changanassery: The world of fashion is constantly evolving with changing trends. As celebrities and models increasingly become brand ambassadors for leading fashion labels, fashion stylists work behind the scenes to create their distinctive looks. Among those carving a niche in the international fashion industry is Malayali fashion stylist Bindhya Nelson, a former student of Changanassery Assumption College and a native of Fort Kochi.

Bindhya has styled several leading celebrities, including Sanju Samson, Sunny Leone and Nivin Pauly, giving each a distinctive visual identity for screens, public appearances and red-carpet events. Her creative expertise has also shaped campaigns for global brands such as Dubai Tourism and Puma. For the past 14 years, she has been making her mark in Dubai as an international fashion and costume stylist.

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On Tuesday, Bindhya was honoured with the Prathibha Puraskar instituted by the Alumni Association of Changanassery Assumption College at a function held on the college campus.

Excerpts:

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What sparked your journey into the world of fashion?

My first lessons in fashion design began in childhood, with pieces of fabric brought home from tailoring shops. I used to accompany my mother to collect clothes that had been given for stitching.

By the time I reached high school, I started visiting internet cafés to learn more about fashion design and explore the field. After completing higher secondary education, I chose Fashion Technology at Changanassery Assumption College. I began my studies by taking a loan and got my first job in the same field. I repaid the loan through my earnings.

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In 2019, I went to Mumbai to pursue a diploma course in fashion styling, after which I began working in the industry. I later shifted base to Dubai after obtaining a visa through my own earnings. I also worked alongside senior stylists for two years without remuneration, which helped me gain a better understanding of the fashion world and its nuances. The support and encouragement from my family remained a great source of strength throughout my journey.

How did you become a stylist for celebrities?

My work has not been limited to celebrities alone. I have had the opportunity to style international models and other prominent personalities as well. I also work on advertisements and campaigns for international brands. I have been fortunate to be associated with several leading brands, including Dubai Tourism, Puma, Vonto and Ajmal Perfumes

Tell us about the transformation of Nivin Pauly’s look.

The superhit album song ‘Habibi Drip’, featuring Nivin Pauly, created quite a buzz. His distinctive look and attire in the song were widely appreciated. The shoot was carried out mostly in the desert.

What are the career opportunities in fashion?

Fashion is a field with immense opportunities. One should enter the industry with genuine interest and passion. It requires keen observation, patience, and the ability to stay constantly updated, as trends keep evolving. The first signs of change always emerge in the fashion world. One needs to anticipate these changes, embrace them and enjoy the creative process of working in the field.