Thrissur: Senior Congress leader and former Manalur MLA P A Madhavan died late on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in a road accident earlier this year. He was 80.

Madhavan had been undergoing treatment at Renai Medicity Hospital in Ernakulam after suffering serious injuries in a road accident at Mundur in Thrissur in February. He breathed his last at around 11.14 pm.

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He represented the Manalur Assembly constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016. Born on September 14, 1946, at Mundur to Achuthan Nair and Parvathi Amma, Madhavan had been a licensed document writer since 1967. He entered public life at the age of 13 and actively participated in socio-political movements, including leading student protests during the Liberation Struggle.

Over the decades, he held several key positions in the Congress party. He served as Block President, District Secretary, District General Secretary and District President of the Indian Youth Congress. He was also a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Executive Committee, an All India Congress Committee (AICC) member from 2005 to 2012, Thrissur District Congress Committee president from 2016 to 2017, vice president from 2006 to 2011 and general secretary from 1980 to 2006. He also served as chairman of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Thrissur district from 2006 to 2008 and as Leader of the Opposition in the Thrissur District Panchayat from 2000 to 2005.

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Madhavan also held leadership positions in several cooperative and industrial organisations. He served as director of Sitaram Spinning and Weaving Mills from 1980 to 1983, chairman of Mala Cooperative Spinning Mills from 1996 to 2002, and president of the Thrissur District Fish Vendors' Cooperative Society since 1994. He also led several trade unions representing employees of the National Textile Corporation, Kerala Lakshmi Mills, Railway Goods Shed workers, Thrissur Municipal Corporation electricity employees, KSEB workers and Pharmaceutical Corporation employees.

His family has raised suspicions over the circumstances surrounding the road accident, which occurred just before the election campaign. Police are investigating the complaint. He is survived by his wife, Savithri, and son, Sameer.