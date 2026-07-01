Alappuzha: A series of controversial decisions taken in the Public Relations Department (PRD) during the previous LDF government's tenure has come under scrutiny, with Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister seeking a detailed report into the alleged irregularities. Rathan U. Kelkar, who also holds charge as PRD Secretary, has directed PRD director Sabin Sameed to submit the report.

As part of the exercise, P Shyam Kumar, the Additional Director who was allegedly sidelined by the previous government, has been reinstated as Additional Director (General and Administration). The department has also constituted a team headed by Deputy Director (Media Relations) C F Dileep Kumar to examine the alleged irregularities, including the withholding of applications filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

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Several decisions taken during the tenure of the Pinarayi Vijayan government, including recruitment of Assistant Information Officers, promotion of officials, and alleged violations of administrative procedures, had sparked widespread complaints within the department. Some of these disputes are now pending before the Administrative Tribunal.

Another allegation under scrutiny is that a Section Officer filed an affidavit before the Administrative Tribunal in a case concerning the withholding of employee promotions without the government's knowledge.

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A recently published seniority list of Information Officers, issued on behalf of the Director, has also courted controversy. Employees have alleged that the list includes officials who had not cleared the mandatory qualifying examinations, as well as a retired employee. Despite repeated complaints over these and other alleged irregularities, including the arbitrary denial of promotions, no action was taken.

Meanwhile, department staff have also initiated efforts to revive the PRD Employees' Association, a category organisation, to collectively raise their grievances with the authorities.