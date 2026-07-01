Kasaragod: Ambalathara police have arrested two BJP workers for allegedly vandalising a CPM local committee office at Thayannur in Kasaragod's Kodom-Belur panchayat. The accused are Vishal K Babu (21) of Ennappara and Abhinav (22) of Paraklayi. They were identified through CCTV footage.

The attack took place on Tuesday night when, according to the police, the two allegedly entered the CPM local committee office at Thayannur and smashed its window panes. They also cut down the party's flagpole outside the office. Nearby flags of the CPM, the DYFI and the CITU were uprooted and later found discarded a short distance away.

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During the attack, police said, the accused sustained injuries and had later sought treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram. The vandalism came to light on Wednesday morning, and the local committee lodged a complaint with the Ambalathara police.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that they had nursed resentment against the CPM since their school days because RSS activities were not permitted in their school. Police said they are examining the claim as part of the investigation. They were also drunk during the attack, said an officer.

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The CPM said its local committee secretary usually stayed at the office premises, but on Tuesday, he had gone home. The party also alleged that the attackers might have intended to target him had he been present.

Police said the attack occurred in an area with no recent political clashes or law-and-order issues. The case was cracked using CCTV footage collected from the locality, which led investigators to the two accused.