Barely five days after a woman, Aarathy, was found hanging in her home in Attukal in the state capital, another woman was found dead in her marital home in Vizhinjam.

The Vizhinjam police have launched an investigation into the death of Vigneshwari, a native of Tamil Nadu, who was found hanging in her house in Vizhinjam.

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Her father-in-law had returned from work around evening and, upon finding the door locked, broke open the window with the help of a neighbour and found Vigneshwari’s body. The Vizhinjam police registered an FIR upon receiving a complaint from her brother, Viju.

Vigneshwari had been married to Abhilash for two years, with the couple celebrating their anniversary two days ago. However, her family is now alleging that their daughter had faced problems from her in-laws.

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Sudheer Khan, ward councillor, said Abhilash's family was generally not involved in any issues. Even the neighbours were unaware of any conflict within the family. “They (husband’s family) have not created any issues so far,” he said.

However, according to him, Vigneshwari had reportedly sent a voice message to her mother. Since her father, Nagarajan, was a cardiac patient, it seems she was sending messages about issues she faced from her in-laws to her mother.

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The Vizhinjam Police have begun an investigation into the matter.

In the case of Aarathy, she was found dead in a rented residence at Attukal on June 27. Her family alleged that she was subjected to domestic abuse by her husband, Athul. He was arrested a day after on charges of abetting her suicide.