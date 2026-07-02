Thrissur: The Anthikad Police have arrested a 57-year-old man on charges of cheating differently-abled lottery vendors and making away with lottery tickets without paying for them. The accused, identified as Kabir (57) of Pulicharam House, Chovvallur, was apprehended from Guruvayur.

According to the police, the offence took place on the morning of June 21, when the accused approached two differently-abled lottery vendors, Natarajan and Priya, both residents of Anthikad, posing as a customer.

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Police said Kabir arrived on a grey scooter, collected lottery tickets from the vendors on the pretext of purchasing them, and then fled the spot without paying.

Based on a complaint lodged by Natarajan, the Anthikad Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Investigators prepared a sketch of the suspect based on information gathered during the probe and managed to locate him in Guruvayur, from where he was arrested.

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The arrest was carried out by a police team led by Anthikad Sub-Inspector Vishnu, along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Krishnakumar, Civil Police Officers Pratheesh, Gopakumar, Kripash, Krishnadas, and driver Saju.

Police said the accused was a habitual offender who repeatedly targeted lottery vendors using the same modus operandi, pretending to buy tickets before escaping without paying for them.