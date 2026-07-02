Kasaragod: One of north Kerala's most-followed social media influencers, Khader Karippody, is allegedly on the run after police registered a case of attempted homicide against him and two associates for assaulting a Gulf-based businessman over a third-party financial dispute.

Kasaragod Town police believe Karippody has crossed into neighbouring Karnataka. His alleged associates, Rashid alias Zaaki and Ashraf, are also believed to be evading arrest.

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Karippody has around 5.5 lakh followers on Instagram and runs the YouTube-based news platform Public Kerala, which has nearly 1.8 million subscribers. He also describes himself as a journalist on his Facebook profile.

The case stems from an incident on June 27, when K M Abdul Ahad (30), an NRI businessman from Pallikkara panchayat, was allegedly assaulted near Choppatti Restaurant at Anangoor on the outskirts of Kasaragod town.

According to the FIR, the three accused wrongfully restrained and assaulted Ahad.

Ahad alleged that Karippody grabbed him by the neck, punched and kicked him on the chest, while Rashid slashed him with a penknife on his right shoulder, back and behind his right ear. Ashraf allegedly struck him with an iron rod.

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The FIR further alleges that Khader attempted to smash an interlocking paving block on Ahad's head. The businessman said he managed to dodge the blow, but the blow struck his right eye, causing injuries.

Police have invoked Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (attempt to commit culpable homicide). The accused have also been booked under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, June 2, in Kasaragod, Ahad said the assault arose from a dispute over a financial transaction in the Gulf between Ahad and one of his associates.

He alleged that Khader Karippody had accepted a "quotation" to intervene in the private financial dispute and lured him to the meeting under the pretext of holding talks. He claimed Khader and the two others demanded immediate payment, allegedly due to a businessman from Karnataka. He said he explained that the transaction formed part of a legitimate business agreement in Dubai and that payment had been delayed because of prevailing circumstances, including the war on Iran, and would be settled legally there.

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According to Ahad, the trio insisted that the money be paid in Kasaragod. When he questioned Khader's right to interfere in a private business transaction, the assault allegedly followed.

He also alleged that CCTV cameras at a nearby hotel had captured the incident.

Ahad said he was under pressure to withdraw the complaint against Karipoddy, and some social media influencers had contacted him on the YouTuber’s behalf. “I will take the complaint to the logical conclusion,” the businessman said.

According to police sources, Khader Karippody has around 10 other criminal cases registered against him at different police stations in the region. Earlier this year, the Cyber Crime Police also registered a case against him over a social media post allegedly capable of promoting communal enmity during the Assembly election campaign. The case was filed on a complaint filed by BJP district president M L Ashwini.