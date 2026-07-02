Uppala: Despite a directive from the district health department banning tobacco-related imagery on World Cup celebration flex boards, such displays continue to appear in several parts of the district.

Health authorities have made it clear that images promoting substance use cannot be displayed in public spaces. However, even days after the directive, a flex board featuring such imagery still remains near AJI School in Parakkatte, Mangalpady panchayat.

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Local residents have pointed out that the board's presence near a school, where hundreds of students pass daily, sends the wrong message.

They have urged those responsible for the board to set an example by removing it voluntarily before legal action is initiated.