Cherthala: Few buildings have a story quite like the new Anthony Anthraper Memorial (AAM) Kalari at Madaykkal. Originally intended for a new family home, the site took a different direction when Prathapan Gurukkal accepted a suggestion from Deepu, a temple architect from Harippad. The result is a one-of-a-kind kalari where tradition, symbolism, and architectural ingenuity come together.

Prathapan Gurukkal had planned to build the house beside the existing kalari in his courtyard. After discussing the plans with his family, he invited Deepu to visit the site, impressed by the architect's work on a project in Guruvayur.

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As Deepu walked around the property, he asked Gurukkal where the new kalari was to be built. Gurukkal pointed to the kannimoola, the auspicious south-western corner of the plot. Deepu's response was immediate: "The kalari belongs here, not the house."

That suggestion changed Gurukkal's plans. The proposed house gave way to a new kalari, which now stands at the heart of the property.

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The craftsmanship is evident from the moment one steps onto the entrance porch. Architectural elements that would traditionally be carved from timber have been painstakingly recreated in cement and finished to replicate the texture and appearance of natural wood.

The building has been designed in keeping with the fundamental principles of Kalari architecture. Its dimensions follow the prescribed proportions of 42 feet in length and 21 feet in width, measurements that are often compromised elsewhere because of space constraints. At AAM Kalari, however, these traditional specifications have been followed without deviation.

The interior of the Anthony Anthraper Memorial (AAM) Kalari under construction at Kuttikkad, Cherthala. Photo: Special arrangement

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The same commitment to tradition is reflected in the poothara, the sacred altar within the kalari. Its design follows long established canons, with the number of tiers prescribed as five, six, or seven, each carrying symbolic significance. Five represents the Pancha Bhoothas, the five elements of nature; six symbolises the Shadadharas, the six energy centres; and seven signifies the Sapta Nadis, the seven vital energy channels. At AAM Kalari, the poothara has been built with seven tiers.

Traditionally, a kalari is built about four feet below ground level, a design believed to keep the body cool during intense training. In Cherthala, however, digging to that depth invariably leads to waterlogging, making such a design impractical. The new kalari has therefore been built at ground level. Yet, rather than depart from tradition altogether, its designers have recreated the experience of entering a conventional kalari by raising the entrance and providing a flight of steps that leads down into the training space. The cement floor, meanwhile, will be covered with a layer of fine sand.

Even the 18 windows symbolise the 18 kalari adavu, the fundamental movements of Kalaripayattu. Conceived by Deepu, the idea transforms a practical need for ventilation into a distinctive architectural feature. In doing so, the windows become more than mere openings for light and air. They stand as a reminder of the discipline and self-restraint that lie at the heart of Kalaripayattu.

According to Gurukkal, the floor of a traditional kalari is prepared with a medicinal blend of neem and turmeric, believed to aid healing if a practitioner is injured during training. The Veeralippattu, the silk fabric used during training, is prepared in much the same way. Layered over time through the daily application of herbal formulations, it is believed to acquire therapeutic properties of its own.

Prathapan Gurukkal is himself a well known practitioner of traditional kalari therapy. He established AAM Kalari in 1996 in memory of his guru, Anthony Anthraper. Having begun his Kalaripayattu training in 1977, the 61-year-old Gurukkal still considers himself a student. "My learning is still not complete," he says.

Prathapan Gurukkal also teaches at Cheerappanchira Kalari, where, according to legend, Lord Ayyappa is believed to have mastered the martial techniques of Poozhiyankam. Once the new kalari begins to echo with the footsteps of its students, Gurukkal plans to dismantle the old structure and reassemble it at Cheerappanchira, ensuring that its legacy continues in one of Kalaripayattu's most revered centres of learning.