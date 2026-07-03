Kasaragod: The Vidyanagar police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old autorickshaw driver under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl three years ago. The arrest comes two days before the accused was scheduled to fly to West Asia for employment.

The accused has been identified as Abu Thahir, a resident of Kumbla. Police said Thahir is married with two children, and his wife is currently pregnant with their third child. He has been booked for penetrative sexual assault under Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act.

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Vidyanagar Station House Officer - Inspector Vinish Kumar M P said the alleged crime took place between 2022 and 2023. At the time, the accused, who was 29 years old and married, lived as a neighbour to the survivor’s family in a rented house within the Vidyanagar police station limits. The survivor was 16 years old at the time of the incident.

In 2023, Thahir and his family relocated to Kumbla, but he reportedly remained in touch with the girl by phone. The matter came to light earlier this week after the now 19-year-old girl complained of physical discomfort and fell ill. While attending to her, family members checked her mobile phone and discovered frequent chat logs and contact history with Thahir. Suspecting foul play, the family took her for professional counselling, during which she disclosed the past sexual abuse. Following this, the family filed a formal complaint with the Vidyanagar police.

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The inspector said Thahir was scheduled to board a flight to a West Asian country on July 5 for his first overseas job. He has been remanded in judicial custody.