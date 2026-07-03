Thiruvananthapuram: The Save University Campaign Committee, a whistleblower organisation in the field of higher education, has urged the Kerala government to order a comprehensive Vigilance inquiry into alleged irregularities, corruption and question paper leaks in Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) recruitments over the past decade, and also investigate the sources of income of PSC members.

Committee chairman R S Sasikumar submitted a detailed memorandum to the Governor, Chief Minister and Home Minister seeking the inquiry on Friday.

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The memorandum says a series of allegations in recent years has undermined the transparency and credibility of the PSC, the government’s principal recruitment agency.

The SUCC alleged that recruitment to the post of Fisheries Extension Officer disproportionately favoured students from the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS). It claimed that 38 of the 44 appointments were KUFOS graduates and alleged that persons connected with the university were involved in preparing question papers and serving on interview boards. It further alleged that candidates with superior qualifications from other universities were deliberately overlooked.

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The memorandum noted that although the Director of Fisheries had recommended an inquiry by an agency outside the department, no action had been taken so far.

The committee also alleged irregularities in the recruitment of the Chief Industrial and Infrastructure Officer in the State Planning Board, claiming answer scripts were not properly evaluated and that the rank list was published in haste to favour candidates with political influence.

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It further alleged procedural violations in recruitment to the posts of Assistant Information Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Recruitment), Assistant Professor in law colleges, Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) and university Public Relations Officer (PRO), claiming that prescribed norms were ignored and examination sub-committees were bypassed.

The whistleblower group also questioned why the PSC had not conducted a comprehensive inquiry into how student leaders later implicated in the University College violence case figured prominently in the Civil Police Officer rank list.

The committee alleged that a small group comprising the PSC chairman and certain members picked the question paper setters, making it possible for examination questions to be leaked in advance. It also claimed that the recent appointment of a DYFI woman leader as a PSC member was intended to influence the selection of question paper setters.

According to the committee, such repeated allegations have created a widespread public perception that the constitutional recruitment body has become politicised. It said this has eroded the confidence of genuine job aspirants and contributed to talented young people leaving Kerala in search of employment elsewhere.

The committee urged the government to constitute a high-level Vigilance inquiry headed by officers of proven integrity and competence to examine the allegations.