Narakakkanam: Birthdays at St Joseph's UP School will now be marked by the gift of books instead of sweets. Aimed at encouraging students to donate books to the school on their birthdays, the school has launched a new initiative titled 'Skip the sweets, grow through reading'.

The initiative was launched by A S Adya, a Class VI student and the first birthday child of the current academic year, who presented a book to the school. The donated books will be added to the school's collection and made available for students to read.

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Students will also be encouraged to read passages from books during the morning assembly and those who excel in reading will be recognised with prizes at the assembly itself.

Headmistress Sister Shiny Joseph said the initiative aims to foster a reading culture among children while helping them develop stronger reading skills.