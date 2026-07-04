The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident in Pathanamthitta where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Commission Chairperson KV Manoj Kumar initiated the case based on media reports. In response, the commission has sought detailed reports from the District Child Protection Officer, the District Police Chief, and the Child Welfare Committee.

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According to the survivor's statement, she was sexually assaulted by six individuals, including minors. The matter came to light after the girl disclosed the abuse during a routine counselling session at her school.