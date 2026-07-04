The Kerala government has initiated steps to revise the eligibility criteria for issuing Priority Household (PHH) ration cards, with the possibility of relaxing norms related to house size, ownership of private vehicles and land holdings.

The move follows a review meeting chaired by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob, who directed Civil Supplies Commissioner K Hima to submit a report on updating the existing eligibility criteria laid down in the 2017 government order.

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Among the changes under consideration is raising the permissible house size from the existing 1,000 sq ft to 1,200 sq ft. The government is also examining whether families owning a private four-wheeler with an engine capacity of up to 800 cc should continue to be eligible for priority ration cards.

Another proposal under consideration is to allow applicants owning more than one acre of land, provided the land is uncultivable or otherwise unsuitable for productive use.

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The proposed revisions are intended to address difficulties faced by several deserving families who are currently excluded under the existing norms. Many Scheduled Caste families, for instance, are unable to apply for priority ration cards because their houses exceed the current 1,000 sq ft limit despite being in poor condition. Departments dealing with Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Local Self-Government have reportedly supported relaxing the house-size criterion.

Officials have also pointed out that in regions such as Kuttanad, some families own more than an acre of land that remains uncultivable due to waterlogging and other geographical constraints. Similarly, households caring for bedridden patients or persons with disabilities are often excluded from priority benefits because they own a second-hand private vehicle used for transportation.

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Separately, the minister directed officials to prepare a feasibility report on supplying rations to remote tribal settlements through mobile ration shops. He also reviewed the functioning of consumer clubs in schools and colleges, with the government aiming to expand the network to 1,500 clubs.