Officials opened the shutters of the Pambla Dam in Idukki on Saturday to release excess water following heavy rain in the catchment areas. The district administration approved the precautionary measure to manage rising water levels in the high-range region.

The Pambla Dam, operated by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for hydroelectric power generation, was allowed to discharge up to 500 cubic metres per second (cumecs) of water from 10 am, according to an official order issued by the District Collector.

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The water level in the reservoir, also known as the Lower Periyar Dam, had risen to 251.70 metres due to continuous rainfall, prompting the Executive Engineer to seek permission to regulate the inflow. The maximum permissible water level of the dam is 253 metres.

The district administration said the decision was taken in view of the heavy rainfall forecast for the district and in accordance with the dam safety and disaster management guidelines.

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Authorities directed dam operators to implement all precautionary measures prescribed under the Disaster Response Guidelines before releasing water.

Though there are fewer settlements along the Periyar River, residents have been asked to remain alert for further updates. Activities such as fishing and farming are not very prominent in the area. Officials have been directed to take all necessary safety and precautionary measures.