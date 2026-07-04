Mananthavady: At first glance, he appeared to be a harmless elderly man dressed in spotless white. But beneath the dignified appearance, police say, was a habitual burglar with a criminal record spanning nearly three decades.

The Mananthavady Police have arrested A Muhammed Ali (67), of Muringathodiyil House, Puloor, Kundamangalam in Kozhikode district, in connection with a gold theft reported in the town on Monday, according to a police statement.

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Police tracked down the accused to a lodge in Iritty, where he initially tried to convince officers of his innocence. However, investigators had already identified him through intelligence inputs and surveillance, and took him into custody.

According to police, Muhammed Ali broke into a rented house on KSRTC Garage Road in Mananthavady on June 29 by breaking the front door lock. He allegedly stole a three-sovereign gold chain kept inside a table drawer before fleeing the scene.

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Investigators said the breakthrough came after examining CCTV footage from nearby shops. Initially, the elderly man seen in the footage did not arouse suspicion because of his calm demeanour and respectable appearance. However, after carefully analysing the footage and gathering further intelligence, police confirmed the suspect's identity as Muhammed Ali.

Police described him as a habitual offender who had mastered the art of concealing his criminal identity behind a simple and respectable appearance. Always dressed in traditional white attire, he allegedly misled many people into believing he was a pious elderly man.

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Investigators said Muhammed Ali began his criminal activities at the age of 39 and has remained active ever since. Over the past three decades, several theft cases have been registered against him at police stations across Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Wayanad districts. He was released from prison only four months ago after serving a sentence in another theft case.

The investigation was led by Station House Officer P Rafeeq. The team included Sub-Inspectors K K Sobin and Murshid, Assistant Sub-Inspector Maneesh, Senior Civil Police Officers Robin and Rayees, and other personnel of the Mananthavady Police Station.

Muhammed Ali was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Mananthavady, which remanded him to judicial custody.