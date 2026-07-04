Idukki: A 20-year-old nursing student drowned after accidentally falling into a check dam on his family's farmland at Thangamani in Idukki on Friday evening. The deceased was identified as Abin (20), son of Roy, a resident of Chembakathinamkuzhi, Thampurankunnu, Thangamani, near Cheruthoni.

The incident occurred at around 7 pm while Abin was working on the farm with a friend. He reportedly slipped and fell into the check dam. His friend raised an alarm, prompting local residents to rush to the spot. Abin was pulled out of the water and taken to Thangamani Cooperative Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Abin was pursuing a nursing course in Bengaluru. The body has been shifted to the mortuary at Idukki Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. Thangamani Police have registered a case of unnatural death. The body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem on Saturday. The funeral will be held later.