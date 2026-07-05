Kavaratti: Lakshadweep MP Hamdullah Sayeed has criticised the Lakshadweep Administration's decision to compulsorily retire and dismiss 47 permanent government employees under 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules, describing it as a violation of the principles of social justice.

In a statement, Sayeed said the order, issued a few days ago by Special Secretary (Services) Padmakar Tripathi, directs the compulsory retirement of 47 permanent employees without assigning specific reasons or issuing any prior legal notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

"According to the order, the employees will be paid three months' salary along with other admissible pensionary benefits. Although the Administration has stated that the action has been taken in the 'public interest', it has offered no clear explanation for the decision," he said.

Sayeed said the action was reportedly based on the recommendations of a review committee constituted by the Lakshadweep Administration in August 2021 to assess the efficiency of government employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also pointed out that when a similar move was initiated earlier, he had approached the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking its intervention and requesting a review of the decision. While his representation is still under the Ministry's consideration, the Administration has proceeded with another round of compulsory retirements, he alleged.

Expressing concern over the latest decision, Sayeed said it would adversely affect the economic security of families in Lakshadweep and undermine the rights of government employees. He added that he would once again approach the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking immediate withdrawal of the order and would also raise the issue during the forthcoming session of Parliament.