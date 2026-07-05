The sexual assault case in Pathanamthitta’s Koodal, where six persons, including four minors, allegedly assaulted a schoolgirl, has taken a twist, with the girl now changing her earlier statement and telling the police that no assault had taken place.

The alleged incident, which on Saturday sent shockwaves across the State when it came to light during a counselling session at the school, is however still being investigated.

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Following the girl's allegation during the school counselling session that she was sexually assaulted, the school authorities had informed the Child Welfare Committee, with the matter then reaching the police.

The girl was then taken for a medical examination on Saturday, during which it was found that there were no signs of sexual assault. Upon further questioning by the police, she withdrew her earlier statement and said she was not sexually assaulted. She testified the same before the magistrate as well.

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According to the Koodal police, since the case was already been registered under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences), there would be further investigation into the matter.

The girl had initially told the CWC that six people had assaulted her, and that a girl had helped them as well.

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The Koodal Police had also questioned the girl about the same and found discrepancies between the statements she gave to them and the statements she gave to the CWC.

The police had filed two separate FIRs in the case. Of the six people, four are minors. However, they have been unable to find any evidence of another girl's involvement in the case.

Police said the ongoing investigation would make it clear why the girl had levelled such allegations, whether there was any truth in those and why she changed her statement later.