Malappuram: A 55-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted by his younger brother during a dispute over family property at Ozhukur near Kondotty in Malappuram district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Chittangadan Muhammed Rafeeque, a native of Ozhukur. Police have taken his younger brother, Chittangadan Shajid, into custody in connection with the incident.

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According to the police, the brothers were involved in a heated argument over a property-related issue at their ancestral home around 11 am. The verbal altercation soon turned violent, during which Shajid allegedly stabbed Rafeeque using an iron rod.

Rafeeque was initially rushed to a private hospital in Kondotty. As his condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to a private hospital in Kozhikode for advanced treatment. However, his condition became critical while he was being shifted, and he was admitted to a private hospital in Feroke Chungam, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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Police said Rafeeque had been residing at his wife's house in Kottappuram and had come to his family home in Ozhukur to visit his mother when the dispute broke out. "In the preliminary examination, Rafeeque suffered injuries only in his hands and legs. There were no serious injuries to his head. Internal injuries might be a reason for the death. It can be verified only through postmortem examination," said a senior officer of Kondotty police.

The body has been shifted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.