Thiruvananthapuram: The Vizhinjam police on Sunday arrested a woman, Sindhu Kumari (53), for allegedly defrauding two employees of a private gold loan company by misappropriating around 70 sovereigns of gold entrusted to her for safekeeping.

The incident came to light on June 30 after the two women, Anju, a native of Venniyoor, and Aiswarya, a native of Venganoor, allegedly attempted suicide at Kovalam beach. Anju died while undergoing treatment on Saturday, while Aiswarya remains in critical condition at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Police registered the case based on a complaint lodged by the victims' relatives.

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Vizhinjam Sub-Inspector told Onmanorama that the two women had handed over gold ornaments belonging to a customer to Sindhu Kumari to pledge them for immediate cash. However, when they later asked for the ornaments to be returned, she allegedly told them she had sold them. Distressed over the loss, the duo allegedly consumed poison mixed with juice purchased from a nearby eatery, the officer said.

Investigators are examining the accused's financial transactions to determine whether the gold was pledged or sold. "We are examining all aspects of the case, including the circumstances that led to the suicide attempt," police said. Further investigation, including forensic procedures, is underway.