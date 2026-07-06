Cheruvathur: A month of collective effort by local residents has led to the construction of a new pedestrian bridge across the river, linking the villages of Mayicha and Vengatt.

While a railway bridge already connects Vengatt to Mayicha, the idea of a separate footbridge gained momentum after reports emerged that fencing would be erected along the railway line to prevent cattle and other animals from entering the tracks.

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As the proposed fencing is expected to restrict movement across the railway bridge, residents began pushing for an alternative crossing. The need to ensure safer access for students of Mayicha Government LP School and others in the area further strengthened the case for the project.

As part of the initiative, locals formed a committee and built the bridge using coconut palm and areca nut wood, with only the handrails remaining to be completed. The structure has been designed to be strong enough to allow two-wheelers to pass.