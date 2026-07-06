Vaikom: A public toilet complex built at the Kovilakamkadavu fish market under the Vaikom municipality's Take a Break project has remained locked for months after its inauguration, leaving hundreds of vendors, workers and customers without access to basic sanitation facilities.

The fish market, which operates in two shifts from 4.30 am to 9 am and from 11 am to 2 pm, draws a large number of traders and customers every day. Fish arrives here from different parts of Kerala as well as neighbouring states, while buyers from several districts are also visiting the market to purchase fish.

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With the toilet complex remaining shut, vendors, women workers, traders and customers are left with no option but to depend on nearby houses or travel to the taluk hospital to meet their basic sanitation needs.

"The toilet was inaugurated on May 2, 2025 and remained functional only for a few weeks before it was locked. This shows the municipality's apathy towards fish workers. Immediate steps should be taken to reopen the facility for the benefit of everyone visiting the market," said K R Rajesh, a worker at the Kovilakamkadavu fish market.