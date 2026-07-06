The Kanjiramkulam police in Thiruvananthapuram have booked four people, including a man and his two sons, in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old at Kuzhippallam in Kottukal on Sunday night.

The deceased was Manu, son of Ajikumar, a resident of Kannaravila in Kottukal. Police named Podiyan alias Biju, his sons Ambadi and Midhun, and a minor boy as the accused. All four were neighbours of Manu. They were booked under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The incident took place around 9.30 pm. According to Manu's relative Sajith, the accused had allegedly picked a fight with Manu earlier the same day at Alukunnuvazhi Junction. "The accused live about 500 metres from Manu's house, but they were not close. Manu's friends were also present during the first altercation, and local residents intervened before both groups dispersed," Sajith said.

He alleged that during the earlier confrontation, the accused threatened to stab Manu. “A few hours later, the two groups got into another altercation, this time over bike racing, near the accused's house,” said Sajith.

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According to the Kanjiramkulam police, Ambadi and the minor stabbed Manu from behind and on one of his arms. He was rushed by ambulance to the Government General Hospital in Neyyattinkara, where doctors declared him brought dead.

"It was Manu's friends who informed us about the attack. They told us that Biju pushed Manu onto the road after he was stabbed," Sajith alleged.

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Manu worked as a catering labourer. He is survived by his father, mother and sister.

Police said inquest proceedings are underway, following which the body would be shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

The investigation is in progress, and police said the accused would be arrested soon.