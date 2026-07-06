Kerala Public Service Commission on Monday officially admitted that 10 questions of a test conducted for a top post in Kerala Planning Board had not been evaluated.

The confession comes after a preliminary probe conducted by the PSC vigilance officer confirmed the charges. The PSC has now asked its Vigilance and Internal Security Officer (VISO) to conduct a comprehensive probe into the issue. The PSC has directed the VISO to submit an interim report within two months.

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While the PSC vigilance officer is the examination controller, the VISO is an officer on deputation from the Police Department.

The negligence was alleged in the evaluation of the Economics paper that was given to the candidates who had appeared for the selection of Planning Board's Industry and Infrastructure Division chief. "There were mistakes in the evaluation of the Economics paper," a PSC statement said.

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"In all, there were 228 answer sheets to be evaluated. The ninth question in 177 answer sheets and questions 10 to 18 in all the 228 answer sheets are not seen to have been assigned to experts for evaluation or have been evaluated," the statement said.

The PSC had made appointments from rank lists drawn up from these partially evaluated mark sheets. The mistake came to light when the third rank holder, K Shyam Krishnan, invoked the Right to Information Act to secure his answer sheet.

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The test was conducted on July 13, 2023, for three top Planning Board posts: Industry and Infrastructure Division chief, Planning Coordination Division chief, and Perspective Planning Division chief. The rank list was published on May 31, 2025.

The very next month, Arun J Prathap, the candidate who topped the rank list, was appointed as the Industry and Infrastructure chief. It is alleged that he was an active member of a Left-affiliated organisation. It is also alleged that the PSC authorities chose to keep the glaring error under wraps and not make any amends.