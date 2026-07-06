Dubai/Kasaragod: Prof K K Abdul Gaffar (89), a native of Kavugoli Chawki in Kasaragod and a distinguished educationist, technical education expert and consultant engineer, passed away at his hometown on Sunday due to age-related ailments.

Prof Gaffar played a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of Gulf Medical University, formerly Gulf Medical College, in Ajman. He served the institution for many years as Senior Director and Commissioning Lead, making significant contributions to the development of higher education in the UAE. Widely respected in academic and expatriate circles, he mentored generations of students and professionals.

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Before joining Gulf Medical University, he worked as a consultant engineer with Saudi Aramco Technical Services Company. He was also an accomplished author and education reformer.

His autobiography, 'Njaan Sakshi', was released by former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

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In India, Prof Gaffar served as professor and head of the department at the National Institute of Technology Calicut and TKM College of Engineering. He also served as principal of the Anjuman Institute of Technology and Management.

He was widely recognised for his contributions to engineering education and for mentoring several generations of students and young engineers.

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He is survived by his wife, Jameela Shamnad, and children Dr Shajir Gaffar, Dr Fareeda Gaffar, Dr Jamallunneesa Gaffar and engineer Shahnaz Gaffar.