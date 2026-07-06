Kozhikode: The controversy within the Congress over the appointment of N Seshadrinathan as Kerala State Election Commissioner is far from over, with Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Minister Sunny Joseph publicly distancing himself from the complaint raised by KPCC general secretary P M Niyas.

Speaking to media in Kozhikode on Monday, Sunny Joseph said matters concerning the party should be discussed within the party forum and made it clear that he did not agree with Niyas’s public criticism over the appointment.

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Niyas had alleged that Seshadrinathan, a former SFI leader, had developed links with the Sangh Parivar over the past 15 years. Raising concerns over the appointment, he had submitted complaints to senior Congress leaders, including Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Sunny Joseph, seeking an inquiry into Seshadrinathan’s alleged Sangh Parivar connections and his social media activities.

Niyas also urged that the appointment be revoked and said complaints had been sent to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge. He further claimed that the Chief Minister had not granted him an appointment to present his concerns.

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Despite the objections, the Governor recently approved the Cabinet’s recommendation to appoint Seshadrinathan as the State Election Commissioner.

Responding to Sunny Joseph’s criticism, Niyas denied that he had taken the matter to the public. He maintained that he had only submitted complaints to the party leadership through internal channels and had not made any public campaign against the appointment.