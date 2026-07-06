Wayanad: Minister for Electricity and Environment, Sunny Joseph, flagged off KSRTC’s new Priyadarshini bus service in the Valathode – Karikottakari – Iritty – Ayyappankavu – Manathana – Mananthavady route, connecting the villages along the hilly highway. The minister joined the elated passengers in the inaugural service of the Priyadarshini bus.

Ayyankunnu panchayat president Mini Vishwanathan presided over the meeting while vice president KC Chacko, Iritty block panchayat member Manoj M Kandathil, permanent samiti chairpersons Mercy Mariya and Josekunju Thadathil and members Reena Bobby and Asha Kappunkal spoke at the event.

Besides the elected representatives, KSRTC employees, officers, and the public had gathered to welcome the first bus that was allotted on the hilly highway route. The Congress Karikottakari committee distributed sweets to celebrate the occasion.

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Bus route and timings:

6.15 am – Valathode

6.30 am – Karikottakari

6.40 am – Edoor

7.05 – 7.30 am – Iritty

7.45 am – Ayyappankavu

7.50 am – Palappuzha

7.55 am – Prumbunna

8 am – Manathana

8.25 am – Kottiyoor

9.40 am – Mananthavady

(Return trip starts at 11.30 am from Mananthavady)

12.10 pm – Kottiyoor

1.40 pm – Iritty (2.05 pm)

4.15 pm – Mananthavady

4.30 pm – Mananthavady to Iritty (6.40 pm)

6.45 pm – Iritty to Valathode (7.35 pm)