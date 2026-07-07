After several hours of struggle, the wild elephant that fell into a well in Kothamangalam was rescued and released into the forest. Part of the well was dug out with an earthmover, enabling the rescue of the animal.

The elephant had fallen into the drinking water well in the early hours of Tuesday. After being alerted by local residents, Forest officials rushed to the spot and immediately launched rescue operations.

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However, the rescue operation was stalled due to public protests. Residents demanded that the elephant, after being pulled out of the well, should not be released back into the forest. Since the elephant had a minor injury on its trunk, they feared it was likely to return to the habitat and endanger people's lives and property. A similar incident had occurred in the past, where an injured elephant was rescued and released back into the forest. However, the animal kept returning, which caused trouble for the people living in the area.

"The elephant should be taken to the Kodanad Elephant Training Centre and given proper treatment. If it is not treated before being released, it will return. Elephants usually come to this area early in the morning when children go to school. This could endanger their lives as well," a villager said.

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However, Divisional Forest Officer P Karthik told the media that the animal would be released into the forest and that taking it to Kodanad was not a practical solution.

In the end, the Forest officials had their way and after rescuing the elephant from the well, they released it back into the forest.