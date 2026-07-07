Step away from the blare of train horns, station announcements and relentless traffic outside Kannur Railway Station, and a different world awaits at She Collections on Fort Road. A smiling staff member welcomes you, not with words, but with a warm gesture. Every employee at the store is speech and hearing impaired - no aggressive sales pitches or persistent assistants. Instead, every interaction unfolds in silence, yet with remarkable efficiency, coordination and care, creating a shopping experience unlike any other.

For Kannur residents, this is nothing new. For years, She Collections has been run almost entirely by people with speech and hearing disabilities, proving that professionalism, commitment and exceptional customer service need no words.

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The journey began more than three decades ago with a chance Onam visit. Kannur native E V Haris, who then ran an embroidery and stitching unit, visited the home of one of his employees, Narayanan. Outside the house, he noticed intricate artwork created by Narayanan's son, Vimosh, who is speech and hearing impaired. "I was amazed by his talent. He didn't have a job then, so I asked Narayanan to send him with me. Vimosh became our first employee with a speech and hearing disability," Haris recalls.

That one appointment changed everything. Through referrals and contacts from associations for the deaf, more people with speech and hearing disabilities joined the business over the years until they formed almost the entire workforce. As the business grew from a stitching and embroidery unit into a textile store, Haris's son, Shijin, gradually took over its operations while Haris shifted his focus to running a beach homestay. Vimosh later worked with Haris there before starting his own business two years ago.

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Shijin continued his father's approach. "We don't employ them out of charity or sympathy. They are exceptionally talented, disciplined and committed," he says. Today, the store has four speech and hearing-impaired employees. Sujatha and Labeeb manage merchandising, display and customer assistance, Athul handles billing and accounts, while Gagan looks after maintenance and other support work. Another employee, Navas, assists with accounts.

"Navas and I are the only people here who can hear and speak. If a customer ever faces a communication issue, one of us steps in. But honestly, such situations are extremely rare," says Shijin. The store's open-display format also makes interactions easier, allowing customers to browse independently while staff step in whenever assistance is needed.

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For Sujatha, who has worked at She Collections for the past five years, the workplace has become much more than a source of income. "My husband only gets occasional work, so my income supports our family," she says through sign language as Shijin interprets. Originally from Palakkad, she had worked at another textile store before moving to Kannur after marriage. "But this place is different. We are treated like family," she signs.

Growing up around the staff, Shijin learned sign language naturally. "They regularly attend programmes organised by deaf associations, learn new signs and teach us too. Communication has never been a barrier. They independently handle almost everything, from customer service to banking and purchases," he says.

Labeeb and Gagan have been with the store for around 15 years, while Athul joined two years ago. In all, about a dozen people with speech and hearing disabilities have worked at She Collections over the years. "Gagan, originally from Bihar, met us by chance. He joined us 15 years ago and never wanted to leave," says Shijin.

Regular customers, too, have embraced the store's unique way of functioning. "They know our staff well and communicate with them effortlessly," says Shijin, pointing to Labeeb, who quietly manages shelf arrangement, merchandise sorting and quality checks with remarkable precision. Asked whether he enjoys working at the store, Labeeb simply responds with his trademark smile. "That smile is his identity," Shijin says. "He is always cheerful, and customers love that positivity."

For Haris and Shijin, the philosophy behind She Collections has remained unchanged for more than three decades. "They are not here because they have limitations. They are here because they are talented, hardworking and sincere. That's what matters. If you trust people's abilities and manage your workplace well, nothing else becomes a barrier,” Shijin adds