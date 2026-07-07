Alappuzha: A 22-year-old medical student from Kerala was killed in Uzbekistan, allegedly following an altercation with a fellow student from the state. The student, Savariya, was a native of Pilappuzha in Haripad in Alappuzha.

The accused, Sadharul Anam, a native of Perinthalmanna in Malappuram, has reportedly been taken into custody by Uzbek authorities.

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According to the Haripad police, the incident occurred around four days ago after a quarrel broke out between the two students. During the altercation, the accused allegedly struck Savaryia on the head with a laptop.

She was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries. Despite treatment, she later succumbed to complications caused by internal bleeding.

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Haripad police said they were informed by the victim's family that the accused was taken into custody by the police in Uzbekistan. Further details about the investigation were awaited.

Savaria's body was brought to India and reached New Delhi on Tuesday. It is expected to be flown to Kochi before being taken to her hometown in Alappuzha for the last rites.

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Sources said Savaria's uncle travelled to Uzbekistan after learning about the incident and helped complete the formalities to repatriate her body. Her father, who works in Kuwait, was initially unable to travel to Uzbekistan due to documentation issues and instead returned to Kerala.

Savaria is survived by her father, mother and younger brother.