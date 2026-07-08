Private bus services have been disrupted in Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kollam districts as operators began their strike demanding government intervention over the impact of the KSRTC women’s free travel scheme.

The strike, called by the Private Bus Operators Association, has affected daily commuters, including office-goers and students who depend on private buses for their regular travel.

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The association has alleged that the free travel scheme introduced by KSRTC for women has severely affected the revenue of private bus services and pushed operators into financial difficulties.

The operators have demanded that private buses should also be included in the free travel scheme or that the government should announce a compensation package to cover their losses.

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As part of the protest, marches and dharnas will be held in front of collectorates in the affected districts, according to association representatives.