The Kerala government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the causes of the landslip at the twin tunnel project site in Kalladi, Wayanad, which claimed the lives of three workers.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the matter was discussed in detail by the Cabinet, which decided to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

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The probe will also examine whether the project authorities violated any environmental regulations or failed to comply with guidelines issued by the Central government during the construction process, the Chief Minister said.

“The government will examine whether those responsible for implementing the project followed the Central government guidelines,” Satheesan said.

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He added that construction activities at the site would resume only after assessing the possibility of further accidents in the area.

The Chief Minister said two separate investigations would be conducted — one into the cause of the landslip and another into whether Central government environmental guidelines were violated during the execution of the project.

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The landslip at Kalladi resulted in the death of three workers, while nine others were rescued from the site. Several people were injured in the incident, and five are still missing. Search and rescue operations are continuing in the area amid heavy rainfall.