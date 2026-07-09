Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd (KSEB), the state nodal agency for the PM E-Drive scheme, has submitted its second-phase proposal to the Centre for setting up public electric vehicle charging stations (EVPCS) across Kerala.

KSEB has sought a subsidy of ₹60 crore to install 315 high-capacity EV chargers at 277 locations in the state. The proposal includes 245 chargers of 120 kW capacity, 43 chargers of 240 kW, and 27 chargers of 60 kW.

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As part of the plan to rapidly expand the state's EV charging network, 299 of the proposed chargers will be installed by partnering with charge point operators and private landowners identified through an Expression of Interest (EoI) process.

In the first phase of the PM E-Drive scheme, the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries had sanctioned a grant of ₹63.12 crore for the installation and commissioning of 335 EV chargers at 209 locations across Kerala.

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These charging stations are being set up primarily at KSEB substations and section offices, as well as other government premises, universities, KSRTC depots, KTDC properties and BSNL exchange campuses.

KSEB said the growing adoption of electric vehicles and evolving charging standards have made it necessary to upgrade many existing charging stations with higher-capacity chargers.

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Through the second phase of the PM E-Drive scheme, the utility aims to significantly expand Kerala's public charging infrastructure by leveraging private investment and privately owned land, according to a statement issued by the KSEB Public Relations Officer.