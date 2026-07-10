Malappuram: The body of a 33-year-old man who went missing in the Chaliyar river four days ago was recovered on Friday, following an extensive search operation by the Fire and Rescue Services with the support of local residents. The deceased was identified as M Shafeeque, a native of Beembungal in Mampad near Nilambur in Malappuram district. His body was recovered from the Edavanna stretch of the Chaliyar River after rescuers continued their search for several days.

Shafeeque went missing on Tuesday while attempting to retrieve a floating tree log in the river in the Odayikkal area. He was accompanied by two friends when the trio was caught in the river's strong current. While the other two managed to swim to safety, Shafeeque was swept away by the powerful flow and disappeared beneath the water. Soon after the incident, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services launched a search operation, assisted by local volunteers and residents. The search continued for four days before his body was finally located and recovered on Friday.

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Shafeeque was well known in the Nilambur region as a talented singer and a familiar face at cultural and musical events. His untimely death has shocked the local community and the cultural fraternity. He had performed at a musical programme organised by the Mampad Grama Panchayat just two days before the incident.

Shafeeque's body has been shifted to the Government Medical College, Manjeri, for post-mortem examination, and further legal formalities are being completed by the police.