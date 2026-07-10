In a reply shot off to Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday, Chief Minister V D Satheesan expressed dismay at having to repeat the government's stand on the MSC-Adani issue. What's more, Satheesan also pointed to a factual error Pinarayi had made in his letter seeking clarity on the Vizhinjam developments.

"I had made it very clear in my reply to your Submission in the Assembly on July 1 that Adani Ports had not informed the government of the transfer of shares (to Mediterranean Shipping Company). It was on that evening that the government received the first letter from the Adani Company," the CM said in his reply to Pinarayi.

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He said the very next day (July 2), the government had officially expressed its disapproval of the company's decision to approach SEBI for the transfer of shares. "And on July 3, the government received a second letter from the Adani company. All these developments were revealed during my press conference on July 8. The Cabinet has also asked the Empowered Committee chaired by the Chief Secretary to study the consequences of the deal for Kerala," the CM said, and with a hint of sarcasm added: "It is unfortunate that such things had not come to your notice."

The CM also pointed to a factual error made by the Opposition Leader. "It is the shares of Adani Vizhinjam Ports Private Limited (AVPPL) that are sought to be transferred to MSC. Here, allow me to call your attention to a baseless claim that you had made in your letter. You said the state government is a major shareholder in the AVPPL and still the company was going ahead with its plans. It is wrong. The state government is not a shareholder in the AVPPL," the Chief Minister said.

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Further, the CM said that the UDF government had not made any decisions nor granted any permissions related to the transfer of shares. "It has to be inferred that such moves were afoot long before the UDF government came to power," the CM said, and then hurled a set of counter questions. "Didn't the top honchos of the MSC attend the Vizhinjam Conclave organised by your government? So, isn't it natural that we are inclined to believe that talks on the transfer of shares had started from that period? Wasn't proof of your prior knowledge inherent in the Deshabhimani report on July 1 that said that the deal was the result of your government's foresight? And would such talks have taken place without your and your government's knowledge?"

Pinarayi and the CPM leaders had repeatedly said that Satheesan was aware of the Adani-MSC deal. The CM now deflected the charge back at Pinarayi. "Are you willing to reveal, at least at this stage, whether there were any moves or exchange of communication regarding ownership change during your government's time?" the CM said.