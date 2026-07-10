Kannur: An 18-month-old boy who had remained in critical condition for five days after being given anaesthesia to stitch a cut lip died at a private hospital in Kannur on Friday, July 10.

Devansh Shouria, who died at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kannur, was the only child of T Suraj and Vijisha of Mathamangalam in Eramam-Kuttoor grama panchayat. He was born after eight years of their marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devansh sustained a cut on his lip after falling while playing in the courtyard of his house on July 5. His parents took him to Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur, where doctors administered anaesthesia to stitch the wound. Soon after, his condition turned critical, and he never regained consciousness. The hospital later shifted him to its Kannur unit for advanced treatment, where he died at around 9 pm on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Payyannur police registered a case against Dr Anjali Poduval, the anaesthetist at Baby Memorial Hospital, Payyannur, based on a complaint filed by the child's relative, K Rajeevan of Kuthirummal House in Eramam. The doctor was booked under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts endangering life or personal safety and carries a maximum punishment of three months' imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family alleged that Devansh suffered severe brain damage after being administered an excessive dose of anaesthesia. They claimed he became unconscious immediately after the anaesthesia was given and never regained consciousness. Following the incident, DYFI, Youth Congress and AIYF staged protest marches to the Payyannur hospital demanding action against those responsible.

Baby Memorial Hospital has denied the allegations of medical negligence. In an earlier statement, the hospital said the child suffered an unexpected cardiac arrest immediately after the administration of anaesthesia and was promptly placed on ventilator support before being shifted to its Kannur hospital for advanced critical care. The hospital maintained that complications can occur following anaesthesia despite appropriate dosage and medical care, said all accepted treatment protocols had been followed, and added that every possible effort had been made to save the child's life.